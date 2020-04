Decoración: Ideas para renovar la cocina con bajo presupuesto

View this post on Instagram

@studiomcgee has become known for their #beautifulkitchens This kitchen is a lovely example of restraint not only in the design but with the materials used. We love how organic and modern the whole design feels, yet the classic subway tile and the rush seat stools just pulls modern back enough to say warm and friendly approachable and livable. We love this couples ascent in the design world and can’t wait to see what they do next. #livinthedream . . . . #kitchen #interiors #modernfarmhouse #shiplap #kitchendesign #kitchens #interiordesign #subwaytile #stools #wood #homedecor #farmhouse #black #white #woodcabinetry