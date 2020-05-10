Descubre cuatro ideas para incorporar una isla en una cocina pequeña

View this post on Instagram

Today we leave for Lancaster, PA to be with our framily. I’m so thankful that our friends have taken us in ever since my parents retired to Morocco. We have a place that we call home in PA. The time we have with them is always so precious to me and I love that it’s become tradition for Danny and I travel there for Thanksgiving. I love gathering with them, laughing, eating, teasing each other and going to the tree farm to pick out our Christmas tree. Can’t wait to be there! So this kitchen is CLOSED😉 . . . . . . . . . . . #kitchens #kitchebisland #smallisland #whiteshakercabinets #whitekitchens #daybeforethanksgiving #ModernFarmhouseStyleKitchens #AmericanFarmhouseStyle #countryhome #MyFleaMarketStyle #1800sFarmhouse #FarmhouseStyleKitchens #lmbpresets