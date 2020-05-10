Descubre cuatro ideas para incorporar una isla en una cocina pequeña

Las islas no solo son el corazón de una cocina moderna, también son una de las piezas más funcionales y fundamentales. Al incorporarlas al diseño de este importante espacio, instantáneamente añaden superficie para la preparación de comidas, separan ambientes y se pueden emplear para desayunar u otras actividades.
Asimismo, este elemento multipropósito no es exclusivo de lujosas estructuras con metros de sobra, también puede adaptarse a una cocina pequeña empleando pequeñas soluciones creativas que llevarán el sueño al plano real.
Aquí 5 recomendaciones para decorar cocinas pequeñas modernas
Te explicamos cuáles son los consejos más útiles para economizar dinero, espacio y lograr un ambiente moderno en esta área de la casa.
Así se suma una isla a una cocina pequeña
Agregar una isla a una mini cocina no solo es totalmente alcanzable, sino también recomendable pues mejora significativamente la funcionalidad, permite aprovechar el nuevo espacio y además ayuda a la estética del lugar.
A continuación, te presentamos cuatro ideas sencillas para añadirlas según Architechtural Digest:
View this post on Instagram
Today we leave for Lancaster, PA to be with our framily. I’m so thankful that our friends have taken us in ever since my parents retired to Morocco. We have a place that we call home in PA. The time we have with them is always so precious to me and I love that it’s become tradition for Danny and I travel there for Thanksgiving. I love gathering with them, laughing, eating, teasing each other and going to the tree farm to pick out our Christmas tree. Can’t wait to be there! So this kitchen is CLOSED😉 . . . . . . . . . . . #kitchens #kitchebisland #smallisland #whiteshakercabinets #whitekitchens #daybeforethanksgiving #ModernFarmhouseStyleKitchens #AmericanFarmhouseStyle #countryhome #MyFleaMarketStyle #1800sFarmhouse #FarmhouseStyleKitchens #lmbpresets
Isla y mesa
Si habita en una casa tan estrecha que debe debatirse entre una mesa para el comedor o una isla de cocina, puede satisfacer ambas necesidades al combinar estos elementos en uno solo.
Según la revista de diseño, una forma de tener una isla-comedor es escogiendo una pieza que pueda cumplir con ambas funciones como, por ejemplo, una mesa plegable.
View this post on Instagram
Bismillah 🌿🌿 . . . Assalamu’alaikum, met pagiiii mamak2 sholeha . . . Lagi pada apa kitu Ahad pagi skrg? Senenglah klo hari Ahad ya .. santai gak gerabak gerubuk , klo ibu istri udh beres urusan buat sarapan , rencana gak kemana2 cma mau buat nasi kebuli lgi , hri Kamis kmrn buat nasi kebuli eeeh Alhamdulillah pda suka, skrg jeng jeng pda minta lagi smuanya .. yo wees siap siaga utk buat krna bahan2nya masih ada . . . Oooh yaaa , mumpum foto yg diupload foto dapur, trs bnyk yg nanya ttg island table/ island kitchen nya beli dmna, sekalian aja ibu istri jelasin kembali yaah .. intinya udh lama deh cita2 kpingin punya dapur ada island table nya ada coffee bar nya biar mirip2 dapur org bule gitu 😄, lalu cecarian rencana mau beli yg udh jadi, tpi gak pas ukurannya, jdilah musti buat agar smuanya serba pas .. awal dlu renovasi smpet buat bbrapa furniture di suatu daerah Sleman cma kok ya mengecewakan, akhirnya ibu istri gak mau repeat order lgi sama OLS tsb, smpai pda suatu saat ada mas Dhedy owner @sebat_project DM ibu istri mau mmbrikan prdknya untuk diulas.. ok sngkat cerita ibu istri minta dibuatkan meja consol ala2 farmhouse, pas mejanya smpai ke rumah atas luar biasa rapihnya, finishing rapih sekali dan gak ada tuh yg miring2 atau gak tepat ukurannya, pkknya puas bngiiitz , nah dari situ pada saat uang kekumpul utk buat island table dan coffee bar ibu istri lgs deh pesan ke @sebat_project , Alhamdulillah hasilnya ttp memuaskan sperti dlu .. kayu yg dpkai sngat solid yaa .. kuat sekali, trs gak gampang baret >> ini pnting bnget krna bbrapa kli beli furniture baik di showroom terkenal dan OLS yg udh punya nama aja permukaannya hampir smua gmpang baret pdhal udh dijaga bnget deh pemakainnya .. Nah klo buatan @sebat_project ini kuat bngt, ibarat kata klo hati gak baperan gak gede ambek 😂😂, klo ada skala nilai 1-10 @sebat_project ibu istri kasih nilai 9 Masya Allah . . . Thayib mas Dhedy @sebat_project , Alhamdulillah aku puas sama hasilnya ,dipertahankan ya mas, ditingkatkan lgi mutunya .. makin sukses Barakallahu fik . . . Selamat kumpul dgn keluarga yaa, selamat mendatangi taman2 surga bagi yg ingin ke majelis2 ilmu di Ahad hri ini.. Barakallahu fikunna 💗
Sobre ruedas
Una opción para tener una isla sin que ocupe perpetuamente todo el área disponible en el suelo es colocarle ruedas a la que ya tiene o buscar una que venga con estas. De esta manera, se podrá desplazar el objeto hacia donde convenga y usar el espacio que ocupa para otras tareas.
View this post on Instagram
Delivered the rolling island. Client was stoked, we took a few pictures. I like the tile on the back, it is the same as her kitchen backsplash and the marble countertop is the same as the rest of the kitchen. Rollers work really well. All in all an entertaining, creative project #kitchenisland #customisland #rollingisland #walnutisland #customwalnutrollingkitchenisland #hahahaha #finecarentry
Mesa consola
Una mesa consola desempeñaría el rol de una pequeña isla en una mini cocina sin problemas. Puede decantarse por la que prefiera, pero sin duda agradecerá su anexo pues sumará áreas para cocinar y un aspecto muy chic.
Almacenamiento
Si hay algo de lo que carecen todas las cocinas diminutas es de almacenamiento. Por ello, añadir una isla con suficientes estantes, gabinetes y armarios en la base puede ser una solución para dos problemas: la falta de una bodega y de superficies aptas para preparar comidas.
View this post on Instagram
These pull-out baskets are my favorite feature of the island. I store my onions, potatoes and bread here. It’s tucked away and easily accessible. You can remove the liners and wash them 👌🏼. • • #kitchenideas #pulloutbaskets #revashelf #beveragerefrigerator #cuppulls #whitequartz #shakercabinets #darkisland #islandstorage #storagesolutions #interiordesign
View this post on Instagram
Regrann from @hardware_resources – If you are looking for more storage in your island, then our Contemporary Island is the perfect choice for you! . . . . . #jeffreyalexander #kitchenisland #islandstorage #kitchenorganization #kitchendesign #interiordesign #kitchenstorage #kitchenspace #contemporary #contemporarydesign – #regrann
Te recomendamos en video:
Cuatro consejos para decorar una cocina pequeña
Una correcta distribución e iluminación brindarán una mayor amplitud visual a este espacio.
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...