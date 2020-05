Aquí cuatro tips básicos para decorar un apartamento pequeño

View this post on Instagram

About to make some breakfast… finally lol! Hint…. we’re making pancakes… and I’m excited!! 🥞🥓 Feel like I’ve been on my phone and my computer 24/7 lately, so want to take some time today to just read or do something other than being in front of a screen. I always feel so much better after taking some time, even if it’s just for a few hours. How about you guys?? . . Oh annnndddd, I ordered some of the supplies for our dresser makeover (they should be here Thursday) 🤞🏻 . . Hope you all have a relaxing 🌞day!!