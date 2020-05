El diseñador mexicano que creó los trajes para astronautas que llegarán al espacio

View this post on Instagram

A few #bts shots of Jose and Tetsu working on the Orm concept helmets for @aquamanmovie. As you can see we went through a few different iterations before landing on the final design.