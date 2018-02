Astronautas de la Estación Espacial Internacional regresan a la Tierra

(From top) Joe Acaba, Mark Vande Hei and Alexander Misurkin are returning to Earth Tuesday at 9:31 p.m. EST after 168 days in space. Reply here with your #AskNASA questions and we'll answer as many as we can during our landing coverage live on NASA TV (link in profile). #nasa #roscosmos #astronaut #cosmonaut #soyuz #landing #earth #international #space #station

A post shared by International Space Station (@iss) on Feb 25, 2018 at 8:59am PST