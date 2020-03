Así es el rostro de la luchadora de la UFC antes de quedar desfigurada por la inflamación de los golpes

View this post on Instagram

And I did it again💥 I did my best and I’m very proud of myself🙏🏼 Feeling so strong, sharp and ready.👊🏼 Weight is on point and can’t wait to step into the octagon next week.✊🏼 One more week to make my big dream come true.💫🏆 Nothing to lose but everything to win.🌟 And new – two time‼️ It’s going to be my 14th fight, 10th for the belt🔝 That’s my LEGACY!💥 💊 @formotiva 👸🏻 #andnew #twotime #ufc248 #legacy #strawweightqueen #strawweight #ufc #formotiva #teamjoanna #attnation