Las 100 personas más influyentes del mundo en 2020 según la revista Time

Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) is one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. "She rode the beat like I'd never heard anybody ride the beat in a long time—and I'm a hip-hop head," writes @tarajiphenson. "There was something about this woman. Once you discover her, you become a fan." Read more, and see the full 2020 #TIME100 list, at the link in bio. Photograph by @danascruggs for TIME