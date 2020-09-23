Las 100 personas más influyentes del mundo en 2020 según la revista Time
Como cada año la revista Time reveló su listado con las 100 personas más influyentes, destacando a importantes líderes, deportistas y artistas
Remonte Nenquimo Varias sorpresas destacaron este año en el listado de la revista Time, que dio a conocer a las 100 personalidades más influyentes del 2020. Como ya es tradición, esta lista se divide en cinco categorías: pioneros, artistas, líderes, titanes, e iconos, entre las que se encuentran importantes deportistas, políticos, actores y activistas.
Por vigésimo primer año de manera consecutiva, la revista Time dio a conocer este listado, el cual sin duda ha dividido opiniones debido a la presencia de algunas personalidades que año con año forman parte o han quedado fuera de este importante listado.
Un hecho que es importante resaltar es que a diferencia de 2019, este listado no cuenta con la presencia de personalidades mexicanas, pues cabe recordar que hace un año, Yalitza Aparicio formó parte de la categoría de artistas, esto después de su destacada participación en el filme Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón.
En el marco de las elecciones presidenciales del próximo mes de noviembre en Estados Unidos, los nombres que acaparan este listado, son los del presidente Donald Trump, así como el de su rival demócrata, Joe Biden, además de la candidata a la vicepresidencia, Kamala Harris.
Asimismo debido a la actual pandemia del Covid-19, otros líderes en el ámbito de la salud que destacó Time, son Anthony Fauci, y el director de la OMS Tedros, Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Otras personalidades del mundo deportivo y del entretenimiento también destacan en este listado, entre ellos el quarterback de los Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, la tenista Naomi Osaka y el piloto británico seis veces campeón de Fórmula 1 Lewis Hamilton, mientras que del lado de los artistas, impactan con su presencia, el cantante J Balvin, Selena Gómez y Michael B. Jordan.
Este es el listado de las 100 personas más influyentes del 2020 de la revista Time
Pioneros
Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) is one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. "She rode the beat like I'd never heard anybody ride the beat in a long time—and I'm a hip-hop head," writes @tarajiphenson. "There was something about this woman. Once you discover her, you become a fan." Read more, and see the full 2020 #TIME100 list, at the link in bio. Photograph by @danascruggs for TIME
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Astronautas Christina Koch y Jessica Meir
- Zhang Yongzhen
- Camila Rote
- Shiori Ito
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Julie K. Brown
- Tourmaline
- Rebecca Gomperts
- Ibram X. Kendi
- Cecilia Martínez
- Waad al-Kateab
- Ravindra Gupta
- Nathan Law
- Maya Moore
- Abubacarr Tambadou
- Lauren Gardner
- Tomi Adeyemi
- Chase Strangio
- Gabriela Cámara
- Shi Zhengli
Artistas
@theweeknd is one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. "Like Prince, he marches to his own beat," writes @eltonjohn. "That's an exemplary way for an artist to be." Read more, and see the full 2020 #TIME100 list, at the link in bio. Photograph by Nabil Elderkin (@nabil) for TIME
- The Weekend
- JoJo Siwa
- Dapper Dan
- Julie Mehretu
- Ali Wong
- Halsey
- Anais Mitchell
- Ayushmann Khurrana
- Michael B. Jordan
- Phoebe Waller-bridge
- Michaela Coel
- Selena Gomez
- Jennifer Hudson
- Bong Joon Ho
- J Balvin
- Yo-Yo Ma
- LASTESIS
Líderes
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. "Dr. Fauci doesn't sugarcoat his words and refuses to be pressured by politicians," writes @jimmykimmel. "He delivers the truth, as difficult as it may be to hear, earnestly and with one goal: to save lives." Read more, and see the full 2020 #TIME100 list, at the link in bio. Photograph by @stefanruizphoto for TIME
- Anthony Fauci
- Donald Trump
- Nancy Pelosi
- Mary Kay Henry
- Jean-Jaques Muyembe Tamfum
- Kamala Harris
- Caesar
- Narenda Modi
- Nemonte Nenquimo
- Yousef Al Otaiba
- Tsai Ing-wen
- Angela Merkel
- William Barr
- Ursula Von der Leyen
- John Roberts
- Joe Biden
- Anne Hidalgo
- Jung Eun Kyeong
- Xi Jinping
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Bonnie Castillo
Titanes
@gabunion and @dwyanewade are among the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. "She is intentionally directing her attention, influence and resources to advance an agenda that deliberately celebrates the most marginalized among us, including Black women and girls and queer and trans folks," writes Tarana Burke (@taranajaneen) on Union. "He sees that he has a larger purpose," @johnlegend writes about Wade, "and that his athletic career put him in a position to make the world a better, safer and more loving place." Read more, and see the full 2020 #TIME100 list, at the link in bio. Photograph by Texas Isaiah (@kingtexas) for TIME
- Gabrielle Union
- Robert F. Smith
- Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
- Cristalina Georgieva
- Tunji Funsho
- Dwayne Wade
- Lewis Hamilton
- Greg Berlanti
- Lisa Nishimura
- Sundar Pichai
- Jerome Powell
- Shari Redstone
- General Charles Q. Brown Jr.
- Tyler Perry
- Eric Yuan
- Rony Elumelu
- Daniel Zhang
- MacKenzie Scott
- Patrick Mahomes
- Zhong Nanshan
- Gwynne Shotwell
Iconos
#BlackLivesMatter founders @osopepatrisse, @chasinggarza and @opalayo are among the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. "There are only three of them, but they are everywhere," writes @sybrinafulton, mother of Trayvon Martin and founder of @thetrayvonmartinfoundation. "They are getting people to think: What if you had a 17-year-old son in a hoodie, and no weapon, just a candy and a drink, and now he's dead on the ground?” Read more, and see the full 2020 #TIME100 list, at the link in bio. Photograph by @kaylareefer for TIME
- Fundadores de Black Lives Matter: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullers y Opal Tometi
- Chi Chia-wei
- David Hill
- Ada Barkan
- Megan Rapinoe
- Arussi Unda
- Billy Porter
- Felipe Neto
- Nury Turkel
- Naomi Osaka
- Allyson Felix
- Lina Attalah
- Angela Davis
- Hermana Norma Pimentel
- Bilkis
