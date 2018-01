¿Por qué esta bebé es tan importante en Instagram?

On New Year’s Eve, @nicole and I hopped in the car and drove to the hospital knowing our little girl was on the way. At 5am on 1/1/18 little Freya Systrom came into this world. Mom and baby are both doing great now that we’re home and settled. I never knew how much I could love until I held little Freya for the first time. Special thanks to our family and friends who are around to help (and to @Dolly who is VERY excited to have a little sister!)

