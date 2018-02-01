Así serían los tenis Nike de Dragon Ball Z

GOKU x 1 The 1, the only Son Goku! Theres no other shoe for this Super Saiyan God! Distressed orange canvas, blue and white leather and his old freind Nimbus. Do these bang? Why did @Adidas get the Dragonball colab again? #ogair #dbz #Goku #Bulma #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax #artysneaks

A post shared by Walsh Design (@walshdesign) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:03am PST