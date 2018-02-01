Así serían los tenis Nike de Dragon Ball Z

Una compañía de diseño creó los modelos que le harían competencia a los presentados por Adidas

Por Publimetro México
Los seguidores de Dragon Ball han estado recibiendo muy buenas noticias de su serie favorita en estos días, pero una de las más sondadas fueron los tenis Adidas cuyo diseño 'filtraron' en redes sociales.

Ahora trasciende que aquellos seguidores de Dragon Ball Z que prefieren la marca Nike no quedaron muy contentos con la idea. Es por ello que los diseñadores de la web Walshdesign hicieron públicas algunas versiones del Airmax pero con personajes de DBZ.

Así es como se verían los tenis según Walshdesign:

