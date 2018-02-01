Así serían los tenis Nike de Dragon Ball Z

Los seguidores de Dragon Ball han estado recibiendo muy buenas noticias de su serie favorita en estos días, pero una de las más sondadas fueron los tenis Adidas cuyo diseño 'filtraron' en redes sociales.
Ahora trasciende que aquellos seguidores de Dragon Ball Z que prefieren la marca Nike no quedaron muy contentos con la idea. Es por ello que los diseñadores de la web Walshdesign hicieron públicas algunas versiones del Airmax pero con personajes de DBZ.
Así es como se verían los tenis según Walshdesign:
GOKU x 1 The 1, the only Son Goku! Theres no other shoe for this Super Saiyan God! Distressed orange canvas, blue and white leather and his old freind Nimbus. Do these bang? Why did @Adidas get the Dragonball colab again? #ogair #dbz #Goku #Bulma #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax #artysneaks
SON GOHAN X 90 Son Gohan comes flying in with the Airmax 90. Covered in purple suede and sitting on an iced out midsole. BOOM! Why did @adidas get the Dragonball colab again? . . #airmax97 #dbz #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax
COOLER x 96 The older brother of Lord Freiza gets his own Airmax 96. This thing is aggressive!Looking good for 764 years old! Why did @Adidas get the Dragonball colab again? #airmax96 #dbz #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax
BULMA x EPIC REACT Nobody is as ahead of her time as Bulma. She's probably invented the epic react 2 already lol! What do you think of the latest shoe from @nike Why did @Adidas get the Dragonball colab again? #epicreact #dbz #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax
SHENRON x VAPORMAX The Master of the dragonballs. The granter of wishes. Please make this design a reality 😂😂 Why did @adidas get the Dragonball colab again? . . #airmax97 #dbz #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax
PICCOLO x 93 How much does the Airmax 93 look like Piccolos boot? Like I nearly just made these triple brown! Do you rate this crazy Namekian colourway? Why did @adidas get the Dragonball colab again? . . #airmax93 #dbz #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax
MASTER ROSHI x ROSHE Easily one of the best characters. Slapping his funky style down on what other silhouette than the Roshe run. That shirt though! 👚 Why did @adidas get the Dragonball colab again? . . #airmax97 #dbz #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax
FUTURE TRUNKS x 97 What other shoe could an interdimensional time travelling super Saiyan have than the @Nike Airmax 97. This thing could kill King Cold ❄ Why did @adidas get the Dragonball colab again? . . #airmax97 #dbz #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax
VEGETA x TUNED The Saiyan prince gets a @nike Airmax Tuned silhouette to put his signature blue and gold armour over. Would you cop these? Why did @adidas get the Dragonball colab again? . . #airmaxtuned #dbz #dragonball #dragonballz #airmaxalways #airunitmafia #bubblekoppe #everythingairmax #airmax1 #airmax95 #getswooshed #airmax #nicekicks#sneakerstuff #kicksoncourt #crepprotect #footlocker #complexkicks #offwhite #swooshycat #jumpman #complexkick
