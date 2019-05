Gatito con cara de preocupación se hace viral

I recently moved in with this girl. It's been moving pretty fast, considering tonight was our first date. I think this tie really impressed her. What do you think of it? #cat #catoftheday #catsofinstagram #catsinties #rescue #rescuecat #adoptdontshop #tabby #tabbycatsofinstagram #tabbycat #browntabby #crosseyedcat

A photo posted by Bum (@worried_cat_aka_bum) on Jan 24, 2016 at 11:26pm PST