Mundo

'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' y 'The White Lotus', favoritas en los Emmy 2022

MADRID, 12 (CulturaOcio) La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos ha anunciado a los nominados a la 74ª edición de los Premios Emmy. HBO domina en las candidaturas con 'Succession' como gran favorita con un total de 25 candidaturas, seguida por la comedia 'Ted Lasso' y la miniserie 'The White Lotus', ambas con 20 nominaciones.

Succession arrasa en las nominaciones a los Emmy HBO (HBO/Europa Press)

Por Europa Press

MADRID, 12 (CulturaOcio)

La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos ha anunciado a los nominados a la 74ª edición de los Premios Emmy. HBO domina en las candidaturas con 'Succession' como gran favorita con un total de 25 candidaturas, seguida por la comedia 'Ted Lasso' y la miniserie 'The White Lotus', ambas con 20 nominaciones.

Fue Frank Scherman, presidente de la Academia, quien abrió la lectura de nominaciones virtual y dio paso a los actores J. B. Smoove y Melissa Fumero, quienes anunciaron los candidatos. A diferencia de anuncios anteriores, la Academia no ha revelado cuál ha sido la cadena o plataforma que lidera las nominaciones, evitando polémicas recientes.

La gala tendrá lugar 12 de septiembre, aunque será entre el 3 y el 4 del mismo mes cuando se entreguen los galardones técnicos, los llamados Creative Arts Emmys.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2022:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Better Call Saul

· El juego del calamar

· Euphoria

· Ozark

· Separación

· Stranger Things

· Succession

· Yellowjackets

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Barry

· Colegio Abbott

· Curb Your Enthuasiasm (Larry David)

· Hacks

· La fabulosa Sra. Maisel

· Lo que hacemos en las sombras

· Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Ted Lasso

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA

· Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· Pam & Tommy

· ¿Quién es Anna?

· The Dropout: Auge y caída de Elizabeth Holmes

· The White Lotus

MEJOR TV MOVIE

· Chip y Chop: Los guardianes rescatadores

· El superviviente

· Ray Donovan, la película

· Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

· Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Jason Bateman - Ozark

· Brian Cox - Succession

· Lee Jung-jae - El juego del calamar

· Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

· Adam Scott - Separación

· Jeremy Strong - Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

· Laura Linney - Ozark

· Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

· Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

· Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

· Zendaya - Euphoria

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Donald Glover - Atlanta

· Bill Hader - Barry

· Nicholas Hoult - The Great

· Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Rachel Brosnahan - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel

· Quinta Branson - Colegio Abbott

· Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

· Elle Fanning - The Great

· Issa Rae - Insecurity

· Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Colin Firth - The Staircase

· Andrew Garfield - Por mandato del cielo

· Oscar Isaac - Secretos de un matrimonio

· Michael Keaton - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· Himesh Patel - Estación Once

· Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Toni Colette - The Staircase

· Julia Garner - ¿Quién es Anna?

· Lily James - Pam & Tommy

· Sarah Paulson - American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky

· Margaret Qualley - La asistenta

· Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout: Auge y caída de Elizabeth Holmes

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Nicholas Braun - Succession

· Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

· Kieran Culkin - Succession

· Park Hae-soo - El juego del calamar

· Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

· John Turturro - Separación

· Christopher Walken - Separación

· Oh Yeong-su - El juego del calamar

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Patricia Arquette - Separación

· Julia Garner - Ozark

· Jung Ho-yeon - El juego del calamar

· Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

· Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

· J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

· Sarah Snook - Succession

· Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Anthony Carrigan - Barry

· Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

· Toheeb Smith - Ted Lasso

· Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

· Tony Shalhoub - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel

· Tyler James Williams - Colegio Abbott

· Henry Winkler - Barry

· Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Alex Borstein - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel

· Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

· Janelle James - Colegio Abbott

· Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

· Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

· Sheryl Lee Ralph - Colegio Abbott

· Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

· Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

· Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

· Will Pouter - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

· Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesik: Historia de una adicción

· Steven Zahn - The White Lotus

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TVE MOVIE

· Connie Britton - The White Lotus

· Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

· Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

· Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

· Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

· Mare Winningham - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Adrien Brody - Succession

· James Cromwell - Succession

· Colman Domingo - Euphoria

· Arian Moayed - Succession

· Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

· Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Hope Davis - Succession

· Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

· Martha Kelly - Euphoria

· Sanaa Lathan - Succession

· Harriet Walter - Succession

· Lee You-mi - El juego del calamar

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live

· Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm (Larry David)

· James Lance - Ted Lasso

· Nathan Lane - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Christopher McDonald - Hacks

· Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Jane Adams - Hacks

· Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks

· Jane Lynch - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

· Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

· Harriet Walker - Ted Lasso

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Jason Bateman - Ozark

· Ben Stiller - Separación

· Hwang Dong-hyuk - El juego del calamar

· Mark Mylod - Succession

· Cathy Yan - Succession

· Lorene Scafaria - Succession

· Karyn Kusama - Yellowjackets

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Hiro Murai - Atlanta

· Bill Hader - Barry

· Lucia Aniello - Hacks

· Cherien Dabis - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Jamie Babbit - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso

· Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Danny Strong - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· John Wells - La asistenta

· Hiro Murai - Estación Once

· Michael Showalter - The Dropout

· Francesca Gregorini - The Dropout

· Mike White - The White Lotus

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul

· Hwang Dong-hyuk - El juego del calamar

· Chris Mundy - Ozark

· Dan Erickson - Separación

· Jesse Armstrong - Succession

· Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets

· Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Quinta Brunson - Colegio Abbott

· Duffy Boudreau - Barry

· Alec Berg y Bill Hader - Barry

· Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky - Hacks

· John Hoffman y Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Jane Becker - Ted Lasso

· Sarah Naftalis - Lo que hacemos en las sombras

· Stefani Robinson - Lo que hacemos en las sombras

MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Danny Strong - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· Sarah Burgess - American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky

· Molly Smith Metzler - La asistenta

· Patrick Somerville - Estación Once

· Elizabeth Meriwether - The Dropout

· Mike White - The White Lotus

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos