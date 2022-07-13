Día Mundial del Rock: Conoce su origen y por qué se celebra el 13 de julio

Este miércoles 13 de julio, es uno de los días más importantes de la música, pues se celebra el día mundial del Rock, uno de los mejores géneros musicales, que ha dado el nacimiento de grandes bandas como: Queen, Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Black Sabbath, Duran Duran, U2 , Scorpions, entre otras bandas que son recordadas por millones de fanáticos alrededor del mundo.
Pero, ¿por qué se celebra hoy y cuál es su origen? El origen del Día Mundial del Rock ocurre a mediados de la década de los ochenta, debido que en África se vivía una situación extrema de hambruna, en donde los países más perjudicados eran Somalia y Etiopía.
Ante esta situación, Bob Geldof, vocalista de la banda The Boomtown Rats ideó un plan de ayuda para el continente, por lo que fundó la organización Band aid trust, la cual terminó llamándose Live Aid, cuya traducción al español es ‘Ayuda en Vivo’.
El majestuoso concierto se llevó a cabo el 13 de julio de 1985 en el mítico Estadio de Wembley, en Londres y el Estadio John F. Kennedy en Filadelfia, cuya organización hizo que artistas reconocidos de aquella década participaran en el megaconcierto, como: Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Paul McCartney, U2, Queen y Madonna.
El Live Aid se celebró simultáneamente en Londres (Inglaterra) y Filadelfia (Estados Unidos) durante 16 horas. Fue retransmitido en más de 70 países y se convirtió en uno de los eventos más concurridos de la historia de la música.
Gracias a los cantantes y bandas que tocaron, se consiguió recaudar 100 millones de dólares, que fueron destinados al fondo de ayuda a las víctimas de la hambruna de África.
Este evento traspasó fronteras y gracias a que la mayoría de los grupos que tocaron fueron de rock, se estableció el 13 de julio como el Día Mundial del Rock.
A continuación te dejamos la lista de aquellos artistas que participaron y las canciones que entonaron en el Live Aid 1985.
Estadio de Wembley (Londres)
- Status Quo - Rockin’ All Over the World, Caroline, Don’t Waste My Time.
- The Style Council - You’re The Best Thing, The Big Boss Groove, Internationalists, Walls Come Tumbling Down.
- The Boomtown Rats - I Don’t Like Mondays, Drag Me Down - Rat Trap.
- Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock.
- Ultravox - Reap The Wild Wind, Dancing With Tears In My Eyes, One Small Day, Vienna.
- Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave, Virgin, True.
- Elvis Costello - All You Need Is Love.
- Nik Kershaw - Wide Boy, Don Quixote, The Riddle, Wouldn’t It Be Good.
- Sade Why Can’t We live together, Your Love Is King, Is It a Crime?.
- Sting - Roxanne, Driven To Tears, Message in a Bottle, Every Breath You Take.
- Phil Collins Against All Odds, In the Air Tonight, Long Long Way to Go.
- Howard Jones (músico británico) - Hide and Seek.
- Bryan Ferry y David Gilmour - Sensation, Boys and Girls, Slave to Love, Jealous Guy.
- Paul Young - Come Back and Stay, That’s the Way Love Is (con Alison Moyet), Everytime You Go Away.
- U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday, Bad, Pride (In The Name Of Love).
- Dire Straits - Money for Nothing con Sting, Sultans of Swing.
- Queen (considerada por muchos como la mejor actuación del concierto y de la historia del rock) - Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer to Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions.
- David Bowie - TVC 15, Rebel Rebel, Modern Love, Heroes.
- The Who - My Generation, Pinball Wizard, Love Reign O’er Me, Won’t Get Fooled Again.
- Elton John - I’m Still Standing, Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (con Kiki Dee), Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (con George Michael), Can I Get A Witness.
- Freddie Mercury y Brian May - Is This the World We Created...?.
- Paul McCartney con Pete Townshend, Bob Geldof, David Bowie y Alison Moyet - Let It Be.
- Band Aid - Do They Know It’s Christmas?, cantada por todos los integrantes, excepto Boy George, Duran Duran (que actuaba en el concierto de Filadelfia) y Phil Collins (que viajó al concierto de Filadelfia tras finalizar su actuación) junto a los demás artistas presentes en el concierto.
Estadio John F. Kennedy (Filadelfia)
- Bernard Watson - Introducción del evento, All I Really Want to Do.
- Joan Baez - Amazing Grace, We Are the World.
- The Hooters - And We Danced, All You Zombies.
- The Four Tops - Shake Me, Wake Me (When It’s Over), Bernadette, It’s The Same Old Song, Reach Out I’ll Be There, I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch).
- Billy Ocean - Caribbean Queen, Loverboy.
- Black Sabbath - Children of the Grave, Iron Man, Paranoid.
- Run DMC - Jam-Master Jay, King of Rock.
- Rick Springfield - Love Somebody, State of the Heart, Human Touch, Jessie’s Girl.
- Reo Speedwagon - Can’t Fight This Feeling, Roll with the Changes.
- Crosby, Stills & Nash - Southern Cross, Teach Your Children, Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.
- Judas Priest - Living After Midnight, The Green Manalishi, You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’.
- Bryan Adams - Kids Wanna Rock, Summer of ‘69, Tears Are Not Enoutgh, Cuts Like a Knife.
- The Beach Boys - California Girls, Help Me, Ronda, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Good Vibrations, Surfin’USA.
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers con Bo Diddley y Albert Collins - Who Do You Love?, The Sky Is Crying, “Madison Blues.
- Simple Minds - Ghost Dancing, Don’t You (Forget About Me), Promised You a Miracle.
- The Pretenders - Time The Avenger, Message of Love, Stop Your Sobbing, Back on the Chain Gang, Middle of the Road.
- Santana - Brotherhood, Primera Invasión, Open Invitation, By the Pool, Right Now.
- Ashford & Simpson- Solid, Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand) (con Teddy Pendergrass).
- Madonna - Holiday, Into the Groove, Love Makes the World Go Round.
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - American Girl, The Waiting, Rebels, Refugee.
- Kenny Loggins - Footloose.
- The Cars - You Might Think, Drive, Just What I Needed, Heartbeat City.
- Neil Young - Sugar Mountain, The Needle and the Damage Done, Helpless, Nothing Is Perfect (In God’s Perfect Plan), Powderfinger.
- The Power Station - Murderess, Get It On.
- Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now, Revolution (con Steve Stevens, Nile Rodgers y Madonna).
- Eric Clapton - White Room, She’s Waiting, Layla
- Led Zeppelin (considerada por muchos, como la peor actuación de todo el concierto) - Rock and Roll, Whole Lotta Love, Stairway To Heaven.
- Duran Duran - A View To a Kill, Union of the Snake, Save a Prayer, The Reflex.
- Patti LaBelle - New Attitude, Imagine, Forever Young, Stir It Up, Over the Rainbow, Why Can’t I Get It Over.
- Hall & Oates - Out of Touch, Maneater, Get Ready, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, The Way You Do The Things You Do.
- Mick Jagger - Lonely At The Top, Just Another Night, Miss You, State of Shock (esta última con Tina Turner).
- Bob Dylan, Keith Richards y Ron Wood - Blowin’ in the Wind, When the Ship Comes In.
- Lionel Richie y Harry Belafonte - We Are The World, acompañados de todos los artistas, bandas e invitados presentes en el concierto.