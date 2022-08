Las polémicas de Sanna Marin, primera ministra de Finlandia

Expandir Reproducción automática 1 de 3

Sanna Marin, la primera ministra más joven del mundo. FILE - Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a joint press conference with Italian Premier Mario Draghi at Chigi palace, Premier's office, in Rome, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Finland’s prime minister is ruling out taking any drugs during a party in a private home with some friends, after a video showing six people dancing in front of camera, including Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, was leaked. "I’m disappointed that they’ve become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang", she was quoted as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) (Andrew Medichini/AP)