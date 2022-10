Arrancó la venta de la flor de cempasúchil en CDMX

Flore de cempasúchil A Catrina, a folk skeleton doll, stands over a field of cempasuchil flowers at a farm in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Cempasuchil or the Mexican marigold flower is also known as the flower of the dead and is used in Day of the Dead celebrations. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte/AP)