Serpiente en el espacio es captada a 6 mil años luz

1/ A myriad of stars is revealed behind the faint orange glow of the Sh2-54 nebula in this new infrared image. This stunning stellar nursery has been captured in great detail with ESO's VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory.



🔗 https://t.co/BAfz7N1toc



Credit: @ESO /VVVX pic.twitter.com/dzQHV7BDyh