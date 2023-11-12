Corrección: ESP-MUS GRAMMY-NOMINACIONES-LISTA

En una lista del 10 de noviembre de 2023, acerca de las nominaciones a los Grammy, The Associated Press reportó erróneamente los nominados de la categoría de mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica y mejor grabación de música dance/electrónica. A continuación una versión corregida de la lista.

Lista parcial de nominados para la 66a edición anual de los premios Grammy, según anunció el viernes la Academia de la Grabación. La ceremonia de premiación está prevista para el 4 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

— Álbum del año: “World Music Radio”, Jon Batiste; “The Record”, boygenius; “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey; “The Age of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe; “GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo; “Midnights”, Taylor Swift; “SOS”, SZA.

— Grabación del año: “Worship”, Jon Batiste; “Not Strong Enough”, boygenius; “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “On My Mama”, Victoria Monét; “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift; “Kill Bill”, SZA.

— Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “A&W”, Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew; “Anti-Hero”, Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift; “Butterfly”, Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson; “Dance the Night”, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt; “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein y Michael Pollack; “Kill Bill”, Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe; “Vampire”, Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell.

— Mejor nuevo artista: Gracie Abrams; Fred again..; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monét; The War and Treaty.

— Compositor del año: Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Shane McAnally; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus; “Paint the Town Red”, Doja Cat; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift.

— Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “Thousand Miles”, Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile; “Candy Necklace”, Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste; “Never Felt So Alone”, Labrinth con Billie Eilish; “Karma”, Taylor Swift con Ice Spice; “Ghost in the Machine”, SZA con Phoebe Bridgers.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal: “Chemistry”, Kelly Clarkson; “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus; “GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo; -(Subtract), Ed Sheeran; “Midnights”, Taylor Swift.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional: “To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”, Liz Callaway; “Pieces of Treasure”, Rickie Lee Jones; “Bewitched”, Laufey; “Holidays Around the World”, Pentatonix; “Only the Strong Survive”, Bruce Springsteen; “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3”, varios artistas.

— Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica: “Playing Robots into Heaven”, James Blake; “For That Beautiful Feeling”, The Chemical Brothers; “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)", Fred again..; “Kx5”, Kx5; “Quest for Fire”, Skrillex.

— Mejor grabación de música dance/electrónica: “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”, Aphex Twin; “Loading”, James Blake; “Higher Than Ever Before”, Disclosure; “Strong”, Romy y Fred again..; “Rumble”, Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan.

— Mejor álbum de rock: “But Here We Are”, Foo Fighters; “Starcatcher”, Greta Van Fleet; “72 Seasons”, Metallica; “This Is Why”, Paramore; “In Times New Roman…”, Queens of the Stone Age.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “The Car”, Arctic Monkeys; “The Record”, boygenius; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey; “Cracker Island”, Gorillaz; “I Inside the Old Year Dying”, PJ Harvey.

— Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo: “Since I Have a Lover”, 6lack; “The Love Album: Off the Grid”, Diddy; “Nova”, Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy; “The Age of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe; “SOS”, SZA.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: “Girls Night Out”, Babyface; “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)”, Coco Jones; “Special Occasion”, Emily King; “Jaguar II”, Victoria Monét; “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”, Summer Walker.

— Mejor álbum de rap: “Her Loss”, Drake y 21 Savage; “Michael”, Killer Mike; “Heroes & Villains”, Metro Boomin; “King’s Disease III”, Nas; “Utopia”, Travis Scott.

— Mejor álbum de country: “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”, Kelsea Ballerini; “Brothers Osborne”, Brothers Osborne; “Zach Bryan”, Zach Bryan; “Rustin’ in the Rain”, Tyler Childers; “Bell Bottom Country”, Lainey Wilson.

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “For Ella 2”, Patti Austin con Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band; “Alive at the Village Vanguard”, Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding; “Lean In”, Gretchen Parlato y Lionel Loueke; “Mélusine”, Céline McLorin Salvant; “How Love Begins”, Nicole Zuraitis.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “The Source”, Kenny Barron; “Phoenix”, Lakecia Benjamin; “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn”, Adam Blackstone; “The Winds of Change”, Billy Childs; “Dream Box”, Pat Metheny.

— Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “Quietude”, Eliane Elias; “My Heart Speaks”, Ivan Lins con la Orquesta Sinfónica de Tbilisi; “Vox Humana”, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band; “Cometa”, Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente; “El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2”, Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo.

— Mejor álbum de góspel: “I Love You”, Erica Campbell; “Hymns (Live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; “The Maverick Way”, Maverick City Music; “My Truth”, Jonathan McReynolds; “All Things New: Live in Orlando”, Tye Tribbett.

— Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea: “My Tribe”, Blessing Offor; “Emanuel”, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.; “Lauren Daigle”, Lauren Daigle; “Church Clothes 4”, Lecrae; “I Believe”, Phil Wickham.

— Mejor álbum de pop latino: “La cuarta hoja”, Pablo Alborán; “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1”, AleMor; “A ciegas”, Paula Arenas; “La neta”, Pedro Capó; “Don Juan”, Maluma; “X Mi (Vol 1)”, Gaby Moreno.

— Mejor álbum de música urbana latina: “Saturno”, Rauw Alejandro; “Mañana Será Bonito”, Karol G; “Data”, Tainy.

— Mejor álbum de rock o música alternativa latina: “Martínez”, Cabra; “Leche de tigre”, Diamante Eléctrico; “Vida cotidiana”, Juanes; “De todas las flores”, Natalia Lafourcade; “EADDA9223”, Fito Paez.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana): “Bordado a mano”, Ana Bárbara; “La Sánchez”, Lila Downs; “Motherflower”, Flor de Toloache; “Amor como en las películas de antes”, Lupita Infante; “GÉNESIS”, Peso Pluma

— Mejor álbum latino tropical: “Voy a ti”, Luis Figueroa; “Niche sinfónico”, Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia; “VIDA”, Omara Portuondo; “MIMY & TONY”, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar; “Escalona nunca se había grabado así”, Carlos Vives.

— Mejor álbum de reggae: “Born for Greatness”, Buju Banton; “Simma”, Beenie Man; “Cali Roots Riddim 2023”, Colle Buddz; “No Destroyer”, Burning Spears; “Colors of Royal”, Julian Marley y Antaeus.

—Mejor interpretación de música global: “Shadow Forces”, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily; “Alone”, Burna Boy; “FEEL”, Davido; “Milagro y desastre”, Silvana Estrada; “Abundance In Millets”, Falu y Gaurav Shah (con PM Narendra Modi); “Pashto”, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain con Rakesh Chaurasia; “Todo Colores”, Ibrahim Maalouf con Cimafunk y Tank and the Bangas.

— Mejor interpretación de música africana: “Amapiano”, ASAKE y Olamide; “City Boys”, Burna Boy; “Unavailable”, Davido con Musa Keys; “Rush”, Ayra Starr; “Water”, Tyla.

— Mejor álbum de declamación de poesía: “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited”, Queen Sheba; “For Your Consideration’24-The Album”, Prentice Powell y Shawn William; “Grocery Shopping with My Mother”, Kevin Powell; “The Light Inside”, J. Ivy; “When the Poems Do What They Do”, Aja Monet.

— Mejor álbum de comedia: “I Wish You Would”, Trevor Noah; “I’m an Entertainer”, Wanda Sykes; “Selective Outrage”, Chris Rock; “Someone You Love”, Sarah Silverman; “What’s in a Name?”, Dave Chappelle.

— Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual: “Aurora”, Daisy Jones & the Six; “Barbie The Album”, varios artistas; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, varios artistas; “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3”, varios artistas; “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”, Weird Al Yankovic.

— Mejor canción compuesta para un medio audiovisual: “Barbie World”; “Dance the Night”; “I’m Just Ken”; “Lift Me Up”; “What Was I Made For?”

— Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual: “Barbie”, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Ludwig Göransson; “The Fabelmans”, John Williams; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, John Williams; “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson.

— Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff; Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Hit-Boy; Metro Boomin; Daniel Nigro.

— Mejor video musical: “I’m Only Sleeping”, The Beatles; “In Your Love”, Tyler Childers; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Count Me Out”, Kendrick Lamar; “Rush”, Troye Sivan.

— Mejor película musical: “Moonage Daydream”; “How I’m Feeling Now”; “Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour”; “I Am Everything”; “Dear Mama.”

