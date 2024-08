MLS vs Liga MX

COLUMBUS, OHIO - JULY 24: German Berterame #7 of the LIGA MX All-Stars celebrates a goal in the first half of the 2024 MLS All-Star Game against the MLS All-Stars at Lower.com Field on July 24, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

(Jason Mowry/Getty Images)