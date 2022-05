Chivas vs Atlas: ¿Dónde y a qué hora ver la ida de los cuartos de final?

Atlas v Chivas GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 20:Anibal Chala of Atlas fights for the ball with Isaac Brizuela of Chivas during the 11th round match between Atlas and Chivas as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX at Jalisco Stadium on March 20, 2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images) (Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)