Tras fracaso en taquilla, Dywayne Johnson dice adiós a su personaje en DC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson en la presentación de Black Adam en la Comic-Con SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. theatrical session with "Black Adam" and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)