Jennie de BLACKPINK recibe un gran reconocimiento y sus haters no andan soportando

#JENNIE KIM is included in WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power 2023, list of major public-company CEOs to celebrities that have shaped fashion culture this year! She’s the only KPOP act on the list. https://t.co/1MRmDIFeUL



WOMAN IN POWER JENNIE #JENNIExWomenOfPower2023… pic.twitter.com/3MUTZjimj4