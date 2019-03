Camille Kostek, la fan número uno de Rob Gronkowski

View this post on Instagram

You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term “proud girlfriend” to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours 😉 and I will continue to root you on in all that you do ❤️💙 WE LOVE YOU PATS NATION & @patriots !!!! #retirement #87 #HallOfFamer