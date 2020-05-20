¿Quién fue Shad Gaspard?, el luchador fallecido de la WWE
El ex gladiador perdió la vida a los 39 años de edad, luego de ahogarse en el mar, de una de las playas de Los Angeles, California
El mundo de la lucha libre se encuentra de luto, luego del fallecimiento confirmado de Shad Gaspard, el ex luchador de la WWE que perdió la vida ahogado en una playa de Los Angeles, California.
El ex gladiador murió ahogado a los 39 años de edad, pues fue arrastrado por el mar el pasado domingo 17 de mayo. Tras tres días de una intensa búsqueda, la policía de Los Angeles halló su cadáver a las 2:19 de la mañana de este miércoles 20 de mayo.
WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. https://t.co/ngyuRpkjps
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2020
- Conoce más sobre: Winia contribuye al esfuerzo de los médicos con importante donativo
Pero, ¿quién fue Shad Gaspard?
Nació el 13 de enero de 1981 en Los Angeles, California. Fue luchador profesional y actor. Durante su exitosa etapa con la WWE fue parte del Cryme Tyme, junto a JTG. El dúo se convirtió en uno de los favoritos de los fanáticos. En 2008 se unió a John Cena durante su rivalidad con JBL, y compitieron por los títulos de equipo de la WWE Tag en SummerSlam en 2009.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to the one and only great one @therock , Thank you for being the motivation, the inspiration, and the example for all of us. . . . . . . . . . . . #Wwe #WorldWrestlingEntertainment #ROH #RingOfHonor #NJPW #NewJapanProWrestling #wcw #nwo #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #MLW #TagteamWrestling #Tagteam #wwe #wweraw #TagteamChampions #smackdown #smackdownlive #wweedge #DrewMcIntyre #johncena #Nwo #JohnMorrison #NewDay #StreetProfits #wwesmackdown #smackdownlive 🎮🎮
Shad será recordado por el buen humor que siempre lo caracterizó con su familia, amigos y aficionados.
- Te puede interesar: Dale color a tu hogar según tu estado de ánimo con estos tips de Comex
BASQUETBOLISTA Y GUARDESPALDAS
Gaspard también era un aficionado al baloncesto, deporte que también llegó a practicar en Georgia Perimeter Collage. Además de que también trabajó como guardaespaldas de grandes estrellas como Britney Spears, P.Diddy y Mike Tyson, el reconocido ex boxeador estadounidense.
View this post on Instagram
Many of us crucify ourselves between two thieves – regret for the past and fear of the future. Regret for the things we did can be tempered by time; it is regret for the things we did not do that is inconsolable. Life is too short, time is too precious, and the stakes are too high to dwell on what might have been. Live now. Enjoy today. For tomorrow is not promised. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Wwe #WorldWrestlingEntertainment #ROH #RingOfHonor #NJPW #NewJapanProWrestling #wcw #nwo #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #MLW #TagteamWrestling #Tagteam #wwe #wweraw #TagteamChampions #smackdown #smackdownlive #wweedge #DrewMcIntyre #johncena #Nwo #JohnMorrison #NewDay #StreetProfits #wwesmackdown #smackdownlive #ThrowbackThursday 🎮🎮
LO MÁS VISTO EN PUBLIMETRO TV
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...