¿Quién fue Shad Gaspard?, el luchador fallecido de la WWE

El ex gladiador perdió la vida a los 39 años de edad, luego de ahogarse en el mar, de una de las playas de Los Angeles, California

Suscribete a WhatsApp Read Metro
Por Karla Aldana

El mundo de la lucha libre se encuentra de luto, luego del fallecimiento confirmado de Shad Gaspard, el ex luchador de la WWE que perdió la vida ahogado en una playa de Los Angeles, California.

El ex gladiador murió ahogado a los 39 años de edad, pues fue arrastrado por el mar el pasado domingo 17 de mayo. Tras tres días de una intensa búsqueda, la policía de Los Angeles halló su cadáver a las 2:19 de la mañana de este miércoles 20 de mayo.

Pero, ¿quién fue Shad Gaspard?

Nació el 13 de enero de 1981 en Los Angeles, California. Fue luchador profesional y actor. Durante su exitosa etapa con la WWE fue parte del Cryme Tyme, junto a JTG. El dúo se convirtió en uno de los favoritos de los fanáticos. En 2008 se unió a John Cena durante su rivalidad con JBL, y compitieron por los títulos de equipo de la WWE Tag en SummerSlam en 2009.

Shad será recordado por el buen humor que siempre lo caracterizó con su familia, amigos y aficionados.

BASQUETBOLISTA Y GUARDESPALDAS 

Gaspard también era un aficionado al baloncesto, deporte que también llegó a practicar en Georgia Perimeter Collage. Además de que también trabajó como guardaespaldas de grandes estrellas como Britney Spears, P.Diddy y Mike Tyson, el reconocido ex boxeador estadounidense.

View this post on Instagram

Many of us crucify ourselves between two thieves – regret for the past and fear of the future. Regret for the things we did can be tempered by time; it is regret for the things we did not do that is inconsolable. Life is too short, time is too precious, and the stakes are too high to dwell on what might have been. Live now. Enjoy today. For tomorrow is not promised. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Wwe #WorldWrestlingEntertainment #ROH #RingOfHonor #NJPW #NewJapanProWrestling #wcw #nwo #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #MLW #TagteamWrestling #Tagteam #wwe #wweraw #TagteamChampions #smackdown #smackdownlive #wweedge #DrewMcIntyre #johncena #Nwo #JohnMorrison #NewDay #StreetProfits #wwesmackdown #smackdownlive #ThrowbackThursday 🎮🎮

A post shared by Shad Gaspard (@shadbeast13) on

LO MÁS VISTO EN PUBLIMETRO TV

NEWSLETTER

Lo Último de en tu correo...

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo