Megan Rapinoe anuncia su compromiso con la basquetbolista Sue Bird
La campeona del mundo contraerá nupcias con la estrella del básquetbol tras cuatro años de relación
El amor rodea al mundo del deporte y ahora una de las figuras anunció su compromiso.
Megan Rapinoe, campeona del mundo con los Estados Unidos, anunció que se casará con la basquetbolista Sue Bird.
A través de Instagram, la futbolista publicó una foto en la que se arrodillaba frente a su pareja junto a la piscina.
La exitosa pareja se han mantenido juntas tras cuatro años de relación.
Bird ganó su cuarto título de la WNBA a principios de este verano cuando las Storm derrotaron a Las Vegas Aces.
Mientras que Rapinoe es una de las futbolistas más condecoradas en el deporte, gracias a su balón de oro en 2019.
