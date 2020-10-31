Megan Rapinoe anuncia su compromiso con la basquetbolista Sue Bird

La campeona del mundo contraerá nupcias con la estrella del básquetbol tras cuatro años de relación

Suscribete a WhatsApp Read Metro
Por Publisport

El amor rodea al mundo del deporte y ahora una de las figuras anunció su compromiso.

Megan Rapinoe, campeona del mundo con los Estados Unidos, anunció que se casará con la basquetbolista Sue Bird.

A través de Instagram, la futbolista publicó una foto en la que se arrodillaba frente a su pareja junto a la piscina.

La exitosa pareja se han mantenido juntas tras cuatro años de relación.

Bird ganó su cuarto título de la WNBA a principios de este verano cuando las Storm derrotaron a Las Vegas Aces.

Mientras que Rapinoe es una de las futbolistas más condecoradas en el deporte, gracias a su balón de oro en 2019.

NEWSLETTER

Lo Último de en tu correo...

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo