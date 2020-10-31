Megan Rapinoe anuncia su compromiso con la basquetbolista Sue Bird

View this post on Instagram

With people struggling to stay safe, healthy, and employed there are more people than ever who aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from. That’s why I’m supporting the @HungerNotImpossible initiative, which uses a simple, text based application to give community organizations the ability to provide meals to kids and families in need while also helping to keep local restaurants in business. Join me if you can by donating even just one meal to someone who needs it and then asking your friends who can to do the same – it all helps. Donate via the link in my bio #HungerNotImpossible