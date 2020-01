Taylor Swift decepciona en “Cats” por doble razón

View this post on Instagram

So, at the beginning of the year I was given the opportunity to be Taylor Swift’s (Bombalurina) body double in the upcoming musical film CATS🐈🐈…I had a nice little trailer all to myself and experienced working in motion capture (hence the weird Star-Trek-style outfit and why I look like I’ve got the pox in these pics😂!) …I also was lucky enough to film a scene alongside the legendary Idris Elba, Ray Winstone and Judy Dench (who are all lovely by the way)! I had so much fun on this production and I’m very grateful to have been a part of it.😻