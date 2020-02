La reina Isabel II vetaría el uso de "Sussex Royal" como nombre de la marca de Harry y Meghan

View this post on Instagram

Next month, Meghan and Harry will be coming back to the U.K. with baby Archie but not for long. It has been reported that Queen Elizabeth has requested their return for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9th! 🇬🇧 This event will be part of the final round of royal engagements in which Meghan and Harry take part before they make their final transition to a more ‘non-Royal’ life. They will attend the service as president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.