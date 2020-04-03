David Bowie: Lanzan disco inédito a cuatro años de la muerte del cantante

View this post on Instagram

Throughout David Bowie’s professional career, Japanese photographer, Masayoshi Sukita, managed to capture his beauty every time he photographed Bowie. Perhaps not a difficult task considering Sukita’s subject, but his pictures also had another indefinable quality and spirit present in every studio session the two collaborated on. This set of images was taken in New York in 2002 and you can view these and many more from across the years in Genesis Publications' superb collection, Speed of Life: David Bowie & Masayoshi Sukita, published in 2012. #RandomBowie #BowieSukita