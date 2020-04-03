David Bowie: Lanzan disco inédito a cuatro años de la muerte del cantante

Cuatro años después de su muerte, sigue apareciendo material inédito de David Bowie. El 17 de abril se lanzará, únicamente en plataformas de streaming, "ChangesnowBowie", nueve cortes grabados y mezclados en los Looking Glass Studios de Nueva York a finales de 1996.
Te puede interesar:
Cuál es el significado de la canción Bella Ciao de 'La casa de papel'
Para tener el formato físico habrá que esperar al día 20 de junio, cuando se lanzará en LP y CD, con motivo de la celebración del el Record Store Day 2020, que ha pasado a esa fecha desde la original del 17 de abril, debido al coronavirus.
Se trata de un disco de grabaciones realizadas durante los ensayos que precedieron al concierto de cumpleaños del "Duque Blanco" en el Madison Square Garden, según detalla una nota de Parlophone Records.
View this post on Instagram
Throughout David Bowie’s professional career, Japanese photographer, Masayoshi Sukita, managed to capture his beauty every time he photographed Bowie. Perhaps not a difficult task considering Sukita’s subject, but his pictures also had another indefinable quality and spirit present in every studio session the two collaborated on. This set of images was taken in New York in 2002 and you can view these and many more from across the years in Genesis Publications' superb collection, Speed of Life: David Bowie & Masayoshi Sukita, published in 2012. #RandomBowie #BowieSukita
Como adelanto, a partir de hoy viernes, también en plataformas, se podrá escuchar una versión del clásico "The Man Who Sold the Word" incluida en el disco.
Y el día 10 se lanzará el vídeo "Repetition´97", inédito hasta la fecha, filmado en los ensayos del Earthling Tour, en Hartford Connecticut por Tim Pope. La versión de audio de esta grabación también estará disponible en todas las plataformas streaming a partir de esa fecha.
"ChangesnowBowie" recoge el trabajo de finales de los 90 del compositor, durante la grabación y promoción de su álbum de 1997 "Earthling". Clásicos de la talla de "Lady Stardust", el ya disponible "The Man Who Sold The World" o la versión de "White Light White Heat", de The Velvet Underground.
View this post on Instagram
DEK MAGAZINE OUTSIDE SHOOT SPECIAL ON THE WAY “Oh, Ramona – If there was only something between us, Other than our clothes…” You may have spotted the intriguing teasers posted online by @dekmagazine. Well, the magazine’s creator, editor/designer Chris Jones, has been in touch with some details regarding the content of the premiere issue… + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + "AND THEN, THERE WAS RAMONA, COMING OUT IN THESE CRAZY SHOES AND CRAZY OUTFIT. WE WERE LAUGHING, WE WERE LIKE, ‘YOU LOOK LIKE A FUCKING OUT OF CONTROL MANIAC!’" – JOHN SCARISBRICK In April 1995 David Bowie assembled a unique crew of specialists to help create characters for the upcoming album 1. Outside. Shot over two days at a secret location, The Corsham Street Sessions have never been documented…until now. A year in the making, DEK has interviewed many of the photoshoot’s key players and has uncovered lots of previously unpublished shots. Creative, macabre and uncompromising, The Corsham Street Sessions have been fully explored in DEK issue one with over thirty pages of sensational content dedicated to the session. (Image: Davide De Angelis) + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + We'll let you know as soon as we get the launch date, sign up to the mailing list here: https://smarturl.it/DEKmagazine (Temp link in bio) #DEKmagazine
Entre los músicos que acompañaron al cantante en estas sesiones se encontraban algunos de sus colaboradores habituales como Gail Ann Dorsey al bajo y voz – inseparable de Bowie desde 1995-, así como Reeves Gabrels que definió el sonido del 'Duque blanco' durante los años 80 y 90 a la guitarra.
La portada incluye un retrato del artista en blanco y negro tomado por el fotógrafo Albert Watson en 1996.
TE RECOMENDAMOS VER:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...