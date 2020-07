Kris Jenner usa un vestido transparente a sus 64 años y compite con sus hijas Kardashians por ser la más sexy

View this post on Instagram

Reflecting on an amazing year…. thank you guys for all of your love and support always. Thank you for following, watching, supporting, and being there for us. I truly appreciate your amazing continued kindness and the way you continually lift us and each other up and support each other along the way. We couldn’t do what we do without you guys and I just want you to know how much we truly love you and are so thankful for this journey. With deepest appreciation 🥰😍🙏 dress by @balmain @olivier_rousteing makeup by @ash_kholm hair by @leajourno