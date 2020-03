Actividades para niños: 7 tips para evitar aburrimiento y estrés

View this post on Instagram

“Can I work remotely whilst taking care of my children?” “Can they continue learning from home?” What’s your Plan B to keep your children busy and learning during the times where schools might close? ⁣🎒 ⁣ Since the coronavirus outbreak in late 2019, the media has been flooded with news about the virus, its symptoms, and preventive measures. ⁣ ⁣ In addition to the threat to public health, this outbreak is having a profound effect globally. ⁣ ⁣ In areas where infections are on the rise, offices and schools are being shut down as part of governmental measures to avoid spreading the virus. ⁣ ⁣ These measures bring so many different questions and concerns for parents all over the world, what are some of yours? Let’s start a conversation! ⁣🗨️ ⁣ #Lingokids #coronavirus #parentingquestions #parenting101 #homelearning #learningathome #learningbydoing