Buckingham Palace tiembla por el Megxit

Tomorrow afternoon, Prince Harry will meet face-to-face with HM The Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William at Sandringham to pull together and find a solution for The Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s future. Meghan is likely to join by phone from Canada. 📞 Next steps will be agreed at the meeting and the request for this to be resolved at pace is still Her Majesty’s wish. ❤️