Incendio cerca del Estadio Lusail, ¿en peligro el México vs Argentina?

Aerial Views Of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Venues DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 20: (EDITORS NOTE: This photograph was taken using a drone) An aerial view of Lusail Stadium at sunrise on June 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. The 80,000-seat stadium, designed by Foster + Partners studio, will host the final game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starting in November. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (David Ramos/Getty Images)