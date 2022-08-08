Entretenimiento

Celebridades reaccionan a la muerte de Olivia Newton-John, protagonista de ‘Vaselina’

John Travolta, co-protagonista de la película ‘Vaselina’ y uno de los mejores amigos de la actriz fue de los primeros en reaccionar a su muerte

Olivia Newton-John fallece a los 73 años

Ha muerto este 8 de agosto de 2022, Olivia Newton-John, unas las grandes actrices de todos tiempos luego de luchar contra el cáncer de mama por 27 largos años.

Tras su fallecimiento todo Hollywood reaccionó a la muerte de ‘Sandy’, personaje que dio vida Newton-John en la cinta ‘Vaselina’ en 1978.

Su excompañero y co-protagonista de la cinta, John Travolta, quien personificó a ‘Danny Zuko’, además de era uno de sus amigos más cercanos lamentó la muerte de Olivia Newton-John con un emotivo mensaje.

“Mi queridísima Olivia, hiciste que nuestras vidas fueran mucho mejores. Tu impacto fue increíble. Te quiero mucho. Nos veremos en el camino y estaremos todos juntos de nuevo. Siempre tuyo desde el primer momento que te vi y para siempre! ¡Tu Danny, tu John!

Otro de las celebridades de Hollywood en reaccionar a la muerte de Newton-John, fue el director de cintas ‘superhéroes’ James Gunn.

“Realmente triste escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de Olivia Newton-John. Mi primer enamoramiento real cuando era niño. Me encantaba Grease y su música y, casualmente, también compré y viví durante un tiempo en la maravillosa casa que construyó en Malibú. Que descanse en paz”.

