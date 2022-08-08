Celebridades reaccionan a la muerte de Olivia Newton-John, protagonista de ‘Vaselina’

Ha muerto este 8 de agosto de 2022, Olivia Newton-John, unas las grandes actrices de todos tiempos luego de luchar contra el cáncer de mama por 27 largos años.
Te puede interesar: Quién fue Olivia Newton-John, actriz de ‘Vaselina’ que falleció a los 73 años
Tras su fallecimiento todo Hollywood reaccionó a la muerte de ‘Sandy’, personaje que dio vida Newton-John en la cinta ‘Vaselina’ en 1978.
Su excompañero y co-protagonista de la cinta, John Travolta, quien personificó a ‘Danny Zuko’, además de era uno de sus amigos más cercanos lamentó la muerte de Olivia Newton-John con un emotivo mensaje.
“Mi queridísima Olivia, hiciste que nuestras vidas fueran mucho mejores. Tu impacto fue increíble. Te quiero mucho. Nos veremos en el camino y estaremos todos juntos de nuevo. Siempre tuyo desde el primer momento que te vi y para siempre! ¡Tu Danny, tu John!
Puedes revisar: Sears celebra su 75 aniversario en grande
Otro de las celebridades de Hollywood en reaccionar a la muerte de Newton-John, fue el director de cintas ‘superhéroes’ James Gunn.
“Realmente triste escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de Olivia Newton-John. Mi primer enamoramiento real cuando era niño. Me encantaba Grease y su música y, casualmente, también compré y viví durante un tiempo en la maravillosa casa que construyó en Malibú. Que descanse en paz”.
Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022
RIP Olivia Newton John - a generation of '70s kids will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/1wjjIzrtNu— John Law (@JohnLawMedia) August 8, 2022
i am absolutely rocked to hear about the passing legendary olivia newton john. thank you for inspiring my childhood alongside many other young girls.may an icon rest beautifully xx pic.twitter.com/GJXfi1CIfq— childish hambino (@taylorhickson) August 8, 2022
We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022
Olivia Newton-John rolled with EVERYTHING ❤️🙏💔 https://t.co/Pg2WYtEgvM— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 8, 2022