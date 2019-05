Peleador de MMA sufre brutal nocaut que le provoca ¡8 fracturas en la cara!

View this post on Instagram

Fresh out of surgery…I had 8 fractures and a nine hour intense operation. Feeling blessed for the amazing care and all the support from @onechampionship, my family/friends and fans! My Terminator face is not too Shabby.. 💀“I’ll be back!” Next post is catheter removal😳…stay tuned-JK 😎

A post shared by Super Sage Northcutt (@supersagenorthcutt) on May 18, 2019 at 7:21pm PDT