Shakira se une a los Black Eyed Peas y a David Guetta para cantar Don’t You Worry

La banda “Black Eyed Peas” se juntó con la cantante colombiana Shakira y con el DJ David Guetta para grabar un nuevo éxito llamado “Don’t You Worry”. Con esta canción pareciera que los artistas quisieran transportar a sus fanáticos al 2010 ya que en esa época “Black Eyed Peas” hacían música con sonidos futuristas. La canción ha sido muy bien recibida por la audiencia tanto que en TikTok ya existe una coreografía del tema que promete mostrar a las nuevas generaciones el estilo auténtico de “Black Eyed Peas”.

Aquí la letra de la canción:

Don’t you worry,

Don’t you worry ‘bout a thing,

‘Cause everything’s gonna be alright,

Everything’s gonna be alright,

So don’t you worry,

Don’t you worry ‘bout a thing,

‘Cause everything’s gonna be alright,

Everything’s gonna be alright.

It’s gon’ be alright thumbs up vibe,

Ready for the night, lit like a light,

‘Bout to take a flight, get higher than a kite,

Floatin’ on the sky, look mama, I can fly,

I feel so alive, I’ma live my best life,

Do just, do just what I like,

Get that, get that, get that press,

I was down now I rise up.

Head up and my eyes up,

I keep getting wiser,

Then I realize that everything will be,

O-o-o-o-o-o-o-kay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay, okay

This is how we do it, baby, this is what we say,

Eso es lo que tú y yo vamos a hacer.

Don’t you worry,

Don’t you worry ‘bout a thing,

‘Cause everything’s gonna be alright,

Everything’s gonna be alright,

So don’t you worry,

Don’t you worry about a thing,

‘Cause everything’s gonna be alright,

Everything’s gonna be alright.

It’s gon’ be, on’ be okay (Ey),

Work hard, play hard, that’s the only way (Ey),

I’ma live my life like everyday’s a holiday (Ey),

Time to celebrate (Ey), time to elevate.

Hold up, wait,

Tres, cuatro, cinco, seis,

Take it to the top, top, top, like, “Ooh”,

We don’t stop, stop, keep on movin’ makin’ moves,

Take a a shot, shot, take a shot, take a few,

We gon’ keep on doin’ what we do,

(’Cause everyday will be),

O-o-o-o-o-o-o-kay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay, okay,

This is how we do it, baby, this is what we say,

Eso es lo que tú y yo vamos a hacer.

Don’t you worry,

Don’t you worry ‘bout a thing,

‘Cause everything’s gonna be alright,

Everything’s gonna be alright.

So don’t you worry,

Don’t you worry ‘bout a thing,

‘Cause everything’s gonna be alright,

Everything’s gonna be alright.

