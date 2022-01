Por perder dinero en apuestas, hombre se molesta y avienta a mujer a vías del Metro

(Video) Man pushes women off railway platform in Tuen Mun A man was arrested after he shoved a woman onto the railway track of Tai Hing (North) light rail station in Tuen Mun. The woman, who sustained injuries to her shoulder, was sent to the hospital for treatment while conscious. Police arrested the man for assault occasioning actual bodily harm after receiving the report at 4.41pm on Sunday. According to CCTV footage circulating online, the woman wearing a light-colored top was walking across the station’s platform at the time. As she walked past a black-clad man, the man pushed her off the platform. The woman, who fell onto the railway track, managed to get up on her own. When police arrived at the scene, the man had already fled, but officers managed to round him up afterwards. Police are investigating the man's motivation for the assault.